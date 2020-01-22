Supreme Patriarch marks PhraArchan Man’s 150th birthday anniversary

BANGKOK – The Supreme Patriarch has visited Pathum Wanaram Temple in Pathumwan district of Bangkok to officiate at the event marking the 150th birthday anniversary of the late PhraArchan Man Phuriphatto.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in November 2019 recognized the late revered monk PhraArchan Man for his roles in promoting peace.

The commemorative event was jointly conducted by the Ministries of Culture, and Education, and disciples of PhraArchan Man.

The late monk relinquished his lay name of Man Kaenkaeo when he ordained as a novice at the age of 15. After a couple of years of learning dhamma at his village temple, he reluctantly left the monkhood at his father’s request to help the family earn its livelihood.

Later, he met a monk on pilgrimage and asked to become his disciple. PhraArchan Man followed him to a temple in UbonRatchathani’s capital district, where he took up his studies again.

He ordained again as a monk at age 23 and began a lifelong pursuit of dhamma practice. He died in 1949 at age 79, after which his meditation-based dhamma practice gained a large following.