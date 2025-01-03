Strengthening Thai Tourism: President James Thurlby’s blueprint for Skål Bangkok Vision 2025

BANGKOK, Thailand – In the tranquil ambiance of the Sukhothai Bangkok Hotel, James Thurlby, President of Skål International Bangkok, reflected over coffee on a transformative year for his club and the broader organization. As 2024 came to a close, his optimism for the future was palpable. His primary focus: revitalizing Skål’s membership and cementing its role in Thailand’s thriving tourism industry.

A significant milestone for Skål Bangkok was reached in December with a festive charity event in collaboration with the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA). Held at the Hyatt Regency on Sukhumvit Road, the gathering united over 155 leading figures from Thailand’s travel and tourism sectors. The culinary celebration raised substantial funds for local charities, embodying Thurlby’s mission to connect industry leaders, foster collaboration, and drive growth.







Leadership Driving Change

Under Thurlby’s leadership, Skål Bangkok has experienced a resurgence. Membership numbers have climbed to their highest levels in years, thanks to a dedicated and dynamic committee. This team includes Vice Presidents Marvin Bemand and Andrew Wood, along with Kanokros Sakdanares, who fills the newly created role of Vice President of Women in Leadership.

“Our ethos of ‘doing business among friends’ has been a cornerstone of our success,” Thurlby remarked. “By fostering opportunities for collaboration, we’ve built a resilient and supportive community.”

Despite these advancements, challenges remain. The pandemic took a toll on Skål International, leading to declining membership worldwide. However, with 301 clubs across 84 countries, Thurlby sees untapped potential.

“Unity and collaboration are key,” he said. “We must support each other and harness our collective strength to rebuild and grow.”

A Focus on Thai Tourism

Thurlby is particularly invested in bolstering Thailand’s global tourism appeal. From the vibrant streets of Bangkok to the tranquil beaches of Krabi, the country continues to captivate international travellers. However, Thurlby expressed concern over regional Skål clubs in Pattaya, Hua Hin, and Chiang Mai, which he hopes to see revitalized. “Thailand’s tourism products are second to none,” he emphasized. “Strengthening our presence nationwide will enable us to create a more unified and impactful network.”



Objectives for the Year Ahead

As Skål Bangkok sets its sights on 2025, Thurlby has outlined three key objectives:

1. Hosting Women in Leadership events to promote diversity and inclusivity.

2. Expanding membership through innovative strategies and outreach initiatives.

3. Building stronger partnerships with local sponsors to ensure sustainability.

Thurlby’s expertise in digital marketing, developed through his role at Move Ahead Media and as Co-Chair of Skål International’s IT Committee, has been instrumental in modernizing the club’s operations and enhancing member experiences. His efforts were recognized last year when he was named an Exemplary Skalleague by the global organization.



Celebrating a Legacy

As Skål International celebrates its 90th anniversary, it remains the largest global network of tourism professionals, boasting over 12,500 members across 84 countries. The organization continues to champion tourism, business, and friendship, forging connections that benefit destinations and professionals worldwide.

Since assuming the presidency of Skål Bangkok in 2020, Thurlby has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to resilience, innovation, and collaboration. With his vision for 2025, he aims to position Skål Bangkok as an industry leader and an example for others to emulate.

For more information, visit skal.org.

































