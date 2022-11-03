SRT starts selling long-distance train tickets at Bangkok Bang Sue Grand Station

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has started selling long-distance train tickets at the new Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Station, also known as Bang Sue Grand Station.

The SRT’s long-distance trains ticket office at the Grand Station is located near Entrance 1, next to the ticket office of the SRT Red Line commuter train and the walkway to MRT Bang Sue subway station.







The inauguration of ticket sales today saw only a handful of customers, with one saying he came to book a ticket for the November 5 special excursion train to Pa Sak Jolasid Dam. The dam is a popular excursion route where the train runs on an elevated track above the reservoir.

The SRT is planning to terminate all special express, express and rapid train services except the Eastern Line at Bang Sue Grand Station.







Long-distance train services at Bang Sue Grand Station are expected to help the facility realize its goal of becoming a major transportation hub. The station is currently serving the SRT Red commuter line despite its immense size.

Bang Sue Grand Station gained wide recognition as a mass vaccination venue during the global pandemic. It was constructed with multiple platforms to accommodate high-speed rail lines and an airport connector, in addition to existing SRT national and commuter lines. (NNT)

































