Srettha’s government to assume office in September after cabinet is set up

Srettha Thavisin has confirmed readiness to start working immediately while saying that the cabinet formation process is still ongoing.

He spoke to the media after the royal appointment ceremony as the new Prime Minister. He mentioned that there are several political parties within the government, so discussions on policies and respect for the coalition parties are necessary. He also pointed out that the formation of ministerial teams for each ministry is still in progress and discussions are ongoing with coalition parties. Progress is being made in a positive direction.







Regarding the 10,000 baht digital cash policy, which has garnered much attention from the public, Prime Minister Srettha stated that it is a key policy of the Pheu Thai Party. Discussions are currently underway, and data is being collected. Once ready, the implementation will proceed immediately.

As for the formation of the ministerial teams, whether it will be completed this week or not, he said it will take some time for the negotiation teams and the coalition parties to work on it but progress is being made in a positive manner.

The new government is expected to assume office in September after the cabinet is set up and take the oath of allegiance. (TNA)

















