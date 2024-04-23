Songkhla and its associated lagoon settlements to be proposed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Thailand has decided to submit a proposal to nominate four areas of ancient towns of Songkhla as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Cabinet, during its meeting on 9 April 2024, approved the document on the proposal to be submitted for UNESCO’s 2025 Tentative List of World Heritage Sites.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is required to submit the document to the UNESCO World Heritage Center by 15 April 2024, so that the proposal may be endorsed at the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee, to be held in New Delhi, India, from 21 to 31 July 2024.







The nomination of the four areas of ancient towns of Songkhla is under the project “Songkhla and its Associated Lagoon Settlements.” The areas cover four districts of Songkhla Province, namely Ranot, Sathing Phra, Singhanakhon, and Mueang Songkhla.

Located in southern Thailand, Songkhla Lagoon, or known as Songkhla Lake, is the only brackish water lagoon in Thailand and has unique cultural traditions. It is one of a few lagoons with settlements and cultural significance.









The four ancient town areas are (1) Phang Yang, Phakho, and Si Yang, (2) Sathing Phra, (3) Pom Khai Singkora, and (4) Songkhla Old Town and Bo Yang.

To date, Thailand has four cultural world heritage sites: (1) Historic Town of Sukhothai and Associated Historic Towns, (2) Historic City of Ayutthaya, (3) Ban Chiang Archaeological Site, and (4) the Ancient Town of Si Thep and its Associated Dvaravati Monuments. (PRD)





































