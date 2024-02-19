Second Rama IX Bridge designed to alleviate traffic congestion from central Bangkok to outskirts near Rama II area

Bangkok has introduced a new bridge over the Chao Phraya River, informally dubbed the second Rama IX bridge. This addition to the city’s infrastructure runs alongside the existing Rama IX bridge and is designed to alleviate traffic congestion from central Bangkok to the developing outskirts near the Rama II area.







The new structure, which is part of Bangkok’s expressway system, stands 41 meters tall and features a cable-stayed design with eight lanes, all painted in a striking bright yellow.

The second Rama IX Bridge will temporarily open to pedestrians before it becomes available to vehicle traffic. The public is invited to explore the bridge on foot and enjoy panoramic views of Bangkok and the Chao Phraya River.







Pedestrian access is available between February 23 and 25 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day. This pedestrian preview offers a unique opportunity to experience the bridge in a way that will not be possible once it is opened to cars. (NNT)















































