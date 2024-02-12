Scuba divers unable to find British tourist fallen from kayak at Surat Thani dam

A British tourist has gone missing following a kayaking mishap at Rajjaprabha Dam in Surat Thani province. Officials said 24-year-old Gowribalan Shanghaman was reported to have fallen from his kayak into the waters of the dam early morning on Sunday (Feb 11), sparking a search and rescue operation.

Shanghaman, along with a companion, had set out from a local raft house for a kayaking trip when the incident occurred approximately 500 meters from their starting point. The area, situated some 50-60km from the dam’s crest, is known for its scenic beauty but also for its potential dangers.







Four scuba divers from the Cheow Lan Municipal Office have been sent to the rescue site, known to be the reservoir’s deepest part with depths up to 50 meters. The rescue team said they were facing difficulties due to the low visibility in the chilly, turbid waters, posing a significant challenge to their search efforts.

Concerns were also raised regarding the adherence to park safety regulations. Shanghaman and his friend did not report to the authorities before starting their trip, a necessary procedure all visitors must follow to ensure their safety. It was also reported that the two men were not wearing life vests at the time of the accident.







As the search continues, park officials and local authorities are urging visitors to follow all safety guidelines and regulations closely, emphasizing the importance of reporting to park officials before engaging in water activities and the use of life vests to prevent similar incidents. (NNT)





































