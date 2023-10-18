RTP, INTERPOL host international chemical safety conference

The Royal Thai Police (RTP), in collaboration with the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), held a conference on “Chemical Safety Operations.” The meeting aimed to address emerging criminal trends and integrate databases with chemical safety experts worldwide.

This event saw over 300 representatives from 84 member countries in attendance. They exchanged experiences and case studies with experts from industries, educational institutions, research institutes, law enforcement agencies, and the military.







Thailand, as a member of the United Nations and INTERPOL, has diligently adhered to its international obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention and the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention. The RTP emphasized its constant vigilance in chemical safety and emerging threats. They noted that criminals and malicious groups are enhancing their capabilities to evade law enforcement. Modern innovations, like 3D printing for weapon production and artificial intelligence for managing criminal networks, are being employed by them.







The international conference on chemical safety and emerging threats was first initiated in 2018 by INTERPOL, the US Security Agency, and G7 partners. Their collective efforts focus on finding solutions to curb and prevent the illegal use of chemicals and explosives worldwide, fostering a cross-border framework for chemical security. (NNT)













