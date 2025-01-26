Royal Inauguration of Commemorative Arches Marks 72nd Birthday of His Majesty and 50 Years of Thailand-China Diplomacy

BANGKOK, Thailand – Their Majesties the King and Queen presided over the inauguration of two grand commemorative arches in Bangkok on January 25, celebrating His Majesty’s 72nd birthday and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China. The “Vajirasathit 72 Pansa” Arch, near Damrong Sathit Bridge, symbolizes the dragon’s head, while the “Vajirathamrong 72 Pansa” Arch, located at Mo Mi Intersection, represents the dragon’s tail. These arches are part of the “Benevolence of the Five Dragons of Siam” project, blending Thai and Chinese cultural elements to honor their enduring ties.







The ceremony, held along Charoen Krung road, brought together Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, high-ranking government officials, Thai-Chinese community leaders, and members of the public. Their Majesties participated in Buddhist rituals, officially unveiled the arches, and attended cultural performances, including a musical showcase and a tribute to Thai-Chinese heritage. The event also featured offerings to monks and commemorative tokens for the project’s supporters.

Standing 23 meters tall, both arches were inspired by traditional Chinese “Paifang” architecture and feature intricate details, including twin columns, triple-tiered roofs, and imperial dragon motifs. The structures incorporate Thai elements with granite pedestals carved with lotuses and sculptures of Thai elephants and Chinese lions, representing harmony between the two cultures.



After the inauguration, Their Majesties traveled to Wat Mangkon Kamalawat, where they participated in Buddhist ceremonies with 73 Chinese monks. Donations were made for royal charity, and Their Majesties inscribed their royal signatures in the temple’s commemorative book to conclude the event.

Thousands of citizens and visitors lined the streets dressed in yellow, demonstrating their loyalty to the monarchy. This royal engagement reaffirmed the deep cultural and historical bonds between Thailand and China, celebrating decades of unity and friendship through an event that blended art, tradition, and faith. (NNT)













































