Relevant agencies join forces to solve forest fires, haze

Bangkok – The Deputy Governor of Chiang Mai, Komsan Suwanampha, said that a discussion with all 25 district chiefs in the province shows that many areas in the forest reserves and national parks face the threat of fire, prompting the setting up of fast response units in the areas.

Chiang Mai province is now working to put out forest fire in 17 areas, and has successfully done so at 154 spots already this year.

In Lamphun, Governor Atsit Samphantharat called a meeting after the fine airborne dust level continued to remain high. The province will keep communicating with villagers and patrol for violators of the burning prohibition. Assigned local administration will also continue spraying water mists in the air.

According to the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA), the number of detected hotspots in the North has reduced from 1,969 spots to 763 spots. The highest number was detected in Mae Hong Son at 372 spots, followed by Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.