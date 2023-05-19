Record-breaking voter turnout marks success of general election on May 14

The Election Commission (EC) has extended its appreciation to those involved in ensuring the success of the general election on May 14, which witnessed an unprecedented level of voter participation.

In its statement, the EC expressed gratitude to the National Cyber Security Agency, the Royal Thai Police, the Provincial Electricity Authority, and Thailand Post, among others, for their cooperation and support. The agency also acknowledged the vital role played by candidates from political parties, media organizations, celebrities, and, most importantly, the voters themselves. Their kind cooperation was instrumental in the smooth functioning of the election process.







To ensure efficient oversight, a total of 4,412 officials were deployed across 400 constituencies throughout the country. Their presence ensured the integrity of the election and maintained a fair and transparent process. The election witnessed an exceptional level of voter engagement, with a record-breaking turnout of approximately 75%. Out of the 52 million eligible voters, an impressive 32 million cast their ballots, marking a significant milestone for democratic participation in Thailand.

The EC expressed its optimism for continued cooperation in the future, emphasizing the importance of collaboration among all stakeholders in upholding the democratic process. (NNT)















