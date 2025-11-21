Ratchaburi projects get push forward as Deputy PM reviews tourism, water, and wildlife development

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin visited Ratchaburi on November 20 with a team of senior officials to review natural resource projects and accelerate work tied to tourism development, groundwater systems, and wildlife facilities. Local leaders and residents welcomed the delegation at the Khao Ngu Subdistrict Municipality Office.



The group inspected plans to develop Khao Ngu into a major natural tourism destination and toured the Khao Ngu Stone Park Forest, where a forest area is being shaped into an eco-tourism site and nature-learning area.

Deputy Prime Minister Suchart also examined groundwater development efforts in Ko Phlapphla subdistrict to strengthen local water supplies. In addition, the delegation visited Ratchaburi Wildlife Rescue Center 3 to assess its proposed upgrade into a Mini Zoo with expanded conservation and educational roles.



The visit sought to ensure each project addresses real community needs and moves ahead efficiently. Suchart later tasked the Royal Forest Department with completing the legal requirements for the Khao Ngu project and reiterated his support for advancing the zoo upgrade to support Ratchaburi’s tourism offerings.

Suchart affirmed that the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment will continue to promote area development, community activities, and sustainable resource management to improve residents’ quality of life. (NNT)



































