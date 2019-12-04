Rapid cold hits northern, northeastern provinces

THAILAND – The temperature yesterday morning in northern and northeastern regions of Thailand dropped rapidly. Students and young children were required to wear sweaters to keep themselves warm. Buddhist monks in Bueng Kan this morning set up a bonfire for warmth before receiving their alms in the morning.

At Bueng Kan, the northernmost province in the northeastern region, strong winds and cold weather have affected the area since last night. The climate forced Buddhist monks at Wat Pa Maha Rueang Boon Khet temple to set up a bonfire for warmth before going out to receive alms in the morning.

The temperature was measured at 17 degrees Celsius on land this morning, and 14 degrees Celsius on the mountains. Cold winds blowing from the Lao side also forced villagers in Kham Somboon village at the foothills of Phu Langka mountain to sit by bonfires for warmth.

The temperature yesterday morning in Nong Khai city municipality dropped rapidly with the low measured at 15 degrees Celsius, or at 12 Celsius on the mountain and by Mekong river. Mayor Kampon Muangkhot has ordered the municipality to take care of the health of students in its four schools and one nursery, providing health inspections and advising students to take care of their health. The municipality is responsible for Municipality 4 Chalong Rat school, where some 500 kindergarten children go.

Up at Pha Mor E Daeng observation point in Sisaket, the temperature today went down by four degrees from yesterday. The low temperature this morning was measured at 15 Celsius with strong winds. There were however not many tourists visiting to see the sunrise this morning as it is a normal weekday.

In Khon Kaen, Ban Nong Wang Peng village and many other villagers are affected by a sudden temperature change last night which caused the temperature to drop to 13-15 degrees Celsius. Villagers said the last time they experienced this level of low temperatures was 3-4 years ago. Bonfires were set up for elders to sit near for warmth.

Students at schools in remote areas have been engaging in activities to keep themselves warm, by playing football, sitting in the sun, or working out.