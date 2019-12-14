PWA ordered to enhance water efficiency

BANGKOK – Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan has presided over the first meeting of the Subcommittee on the driving of the Master Plan on Water Resource Management, at which the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) was assigned to develop an operation and coordination plan for related agencies on water reserves and production efficiency.

The operation plan will ensure sufficient water supply for tap water production, the efficiency of the production line, and the solving of distribution issues faced in certain areas. The plan will include 14 projects aimed at ensuring sufficient tap water services to the growing population over the next 10 years.

These projects, once completed, will increase tap water production capacity by 513,960 cubic meters daily, serving 453,583 more people.

The meeting has also acknowledged Phuket’s water sourcing and operational plan for 2020-2022 totalling nine projects. DPM Gen Prawit has ordered Phuket province to circumspectly revise this plan before proposing it to the National Water Resources board for consideration on 20th December. He has asked all agencies to work together under the water resources master plan in order to realize water management goals, ensuring water security for the general public.