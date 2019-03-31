Provinces battling water scarcity

Udon Thani – Various provinces are coming up with ways to mitigate the effects of drought, with water trucks being deployed to non-irrigated communities.

In Udon Thani province, the Water Resources Office sent out water trucks to Prachak district to add water to storage containers. The community has been battling drought for several weeks. Water was also added to the containers of Pracha Nimit Temple.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Chatchai Sarikulya has expressed concerns for seven drought-hit provinces and asked provincial governors to reach out to residents in need. He instructed the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives to look after rice farmers affected by water shortages. Provincial authorities are looking for additional water sources to mitigate the drought impact in non-irrigated zones.

Meanwhile in Khon Kaen province, 97 houses in 6 districts were destroyed by a summer storm. 60 damaged houses are located in Nam Phong district. Local officers are inspecting the damage and will help with the maintenance and rebuild.

In Nong Khai, the storm blew off roofs and knocked down trees and power poles. Fortunately, nobody was hurt. On Friday, police volunteers visited affected communities to hand out necessities including food supply.