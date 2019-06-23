Princess Bajrakitiyabha grants awards to outstanding ASEAN women entrepreneurs

Bangkok – Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha presided over a ceremony to grant awards to outstanding ASEAN women entrepreneurs for 2019.

Her Royal Highness granted awards to 100 female entrepreneurs and brooches to 30 supporters for the organizing of the event at J W Marriott Bangkok hotel.

Forty Thai women entrepreneurs have been awarded in previous years, followed by 10 more this year. They run large, medium and small enterprises in various sectors, including agriculture, food processing, consumer products, finance, industrial products, real estate, construction, service and technology.