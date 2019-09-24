Prime minister meets with Thai group in United States

New York – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, his wife Naraporn and officials have attended the 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York where the PM was welcomed by Thai nationals. He met with the Thai group at a hotel where he is staying during which he explained Thailand’s internal situation and government policies. He said he was scheduled to attend leader-level meetings on universal health care coverage, climate change and sustainable development goals.

The Thai premier is also scheduled to deliver a statement as chair of ASEAN and to meet with executive officials of the Asia Society and the United States Business Council to raise the confidence of prospective investors, looking to invest in Thailand.

The prime minister talked about flooding in the northeastern region and confirmed that the government will grant compensation payments for damage and carry out post-flooding restoration plans, adding that official inspections need to be done strictly because the compensation will be using taxpayers’ money. A total of 32 provinces have been affected by flooding for which 20-30 billion baht in budget will be used in remediation, while flood victims nationwide will be treated equally.

However, some Thai students in the United States asked the prime minister how he is taking care of his own health. He responded that he works hard and sometimes felt stressed but could always eat well. When he returned home, he liked to watch films about investigations, like his wife does. Sometimes he reads books which help him relax. He said if he had time on Saturdays and Sundays, he would take the opportunity to exercise.