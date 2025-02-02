Prime Minister addresses policies that benefit Thai people during first monthly TV program

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has launched a new television program, Empowering Thais with PM Paetongtarn, providing direct updates on government policies and progress. Airing on the first Sunday of each month, the program aims to keep the public informed about key government achievements, economic initiatives, and ongoing challenges. In the inaugural episode on Feb 2, the prime minister covered healthcare expansion, economic policies, environmental measures, and Thailand’s efforts in international trade.

During the broadcast, the premier confirmed the upcoming rollout of Phase 3 of the 10,000 Baht Digital Wallet Scheme and acknowledged the public’s feedback, reaffirming her focus on governance. She expressed that her primary satisfaction comes from seeing government efforts bring tangible benefits to the people of Thailand.







Healthcare and education were central topics. The 30 Baht for All healthcare program has now been expanded nationwide, enabling Thai citizens to access medical treatment at any hospital across the country. The Prime Minister also discussed the revival of the One District, One Scholarship (ODOS) program, which aims to provide students from rural areas with opportunities to study abroad or attend international summer camps. This expanded version of ODOS broadens eligibility beyond top academic performers, offering more students access to global experiences.

Affordable housing remains a priority, with the Homes for Thais initiative providing low-cost housing for workers, contributing to social stability and workforce productivity. The prime minister highlighted the legalization of marriage equality as a landmark achievement, ensuring equal rights for all couples in Thailand and extending legal protections to same-sex partnerships for the first time.



International trade developments were also discussed. At the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, the prime minister led Thailand’s delegation to secure a free trade agreement with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA). The deal is expected to open significant export opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises and strengthen Thailand’s economic ties with Europe.

Environmental challenges were a key focus. Paetongtarn outlined the government’s response to the PM2.5 air pollution crisis, emphasizing strict enforcement of anti-burning laws and initiatives to expand public transportation. She noted that the free electric train program in Bangkok has significantly reduced vehicle traffic and emissions. She described air pollution as a regional issue that requires cooperation with neighboring ASEAN countries to address effectively.







The government’s new emergency decree on cybercrime was also highlighted. This legislation targets online scams and financial fraud, requiring banks and telecom companies to play a greater role in protecting citizens from cyber threats. The law includes dismantling illegal antenna networks that have been used in scam operations affecting Thai phone users.

The prime minister addressed her approach to criticism, indicating that while she considers constructive feedback, she remains focused on policies that benefit the Thai public. She said personal attacks, including those on her fashion choices, do not distract from her work. Her main concern is implementing policies that improve the lives of citizens.

The broadcast concluded with an invitation for the public to stay engaged and share their thoughts. The premier expressed hope to make the program a platform for transparency and open dialogue, offering insights into government operations and decisions. The next episode of Empowering Thais with PM Paetongtarn is set to air in early March, where further updates on policy developments and national initiatives will be shared. (NNT)































