Police to conclude Thai actress Tangmo’s death probe on schedule

Police are confident they will conclude interrogation related to the death of actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong within their 60-day deadline and her mother’s forgiveness would have no impacts on the case.

Pol Gen SuwatJangyodsuk, commissioner of the Royal Thai Police Office, had his second meeting on the case with interrogators concerned at the office at 11am.



On the occasion, Pol Lt Gen JiraphatPhumjit, commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 1, said the law initially gave police 60 days to finish their interrogation and he was confident that interrogators could meet the deadline without having to seek any extension.

He also said that although Tangmo’s mother PanidaSirayutthayothin forgave Tanupat “Por” Lertthaweewit and Phaiboon “Robert” Treekanchananan, that would not influence police’ working on the case. Both men were charged with negligence leading to the death of the actress.







Police were looking for additional witnesses and evidence to see if there should be any additional charge, Pol Lt Gen Jiraphat said.

He confirmed that police collected blood and urine samples from MrTanupat, MrPhaiboon and Nitas “Job” Keeratisutthisathorn for examination right after the incident. Yesterday their physical examination was repeated while Wisapat “Sand” Manomairat and Idsarin “Gatic” Juthasuksawat had their first physical examination yesterday.

The five were reportedly traveling aboard a speedboat last Thursday night when Tangmo fell overboard and drowned. (TNA)































