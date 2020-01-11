Police Continue Hunting for Gunman Who Kills Three in Lopburi Heist

LOPBURI, Jan 10 – Police have continued hunting for a suspect who robbed a jewellery shop in Lopburi and killed three innocent people including a two-year-old boy on Thursday night.

Around 8.30 pm on Thursday, the gunman entered the gold shop inside a shopping mall and started to open fires almost randomly at people, three of them were instantly killed.

Wearing a full-face, black shirt and camouflage trousers and carrying a handgun with a long sound suppressor, the robber stepped on the shop’s counter and took gold necklaces worth about THB600,000.

It was a gruesome robbery scene that has captivated the Thai public leading to offers of rewards for the capture of the murderer in addition to police’s bounty of THB100,000.

The slain victims are a female shop staffer, a security guard and the two-year-old boy who was shot in the head while passing by the shop with his mother.

Police said the man shot 16 rounds of bullets causing injuries to four other people who are still being treated at a hospital.

In the massive manhunt that follows, police have examined CCTV images of the gunman and later found his motorcycle abandoned near a jungle half past midnight.

Pol Lt Gen AmpholBuarapporn, commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 1, said police commandos had been deployed in the hunt to bring the gunman to justice.

Police have also released the photos of gold jewelry with marks and logos similar to those robbed by the man.