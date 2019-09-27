PM underlines Thailand’s healthcare success

New York – Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha attended the opening ceremony of the High-Level Meeting on Universal Health Care this week, one of the conferences of the 74th United Nations (UN) Summit currently taking place in New York. At the proceedings, Gen. Prayut outlined Thailand’s public health successes, including the provision of universal health insurance.

The prime minister said that from October 1 onwards, the country will provide HIV vaccinations to all risk groups in a continuation of the work of Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali Krom Muen Suddhanarinatha, in turn it represents an extension of the UN’s work against AIDS in the Asia Pacific region.

The Thai premier also highlighted the government’s provision of funding to health coverage. The administration is currently working to more efficiently utilize the 15 percent of the National Health Insurance Fund set aside for the promotion of health and establishing local health funds. It is looking to create a model for public health on a global scale but will first extend better care to sensitive and fringe groups, incorporating the use of innovations and technology.

Gen. Prayut also spoke at the High-Level Meeting on Climate, saying the ASEAN region has been just as affected by climate change as other areas. He pointed out that the bloc has targeted a 30% reduction in power usage and to have 23% of its power come from renewable sources. The region is to base its fiscal policies on energy usage and carbon emissions and in the long term will build cooperation toward environmental goals.

He asserted that climate change cannot be fought by any one country alone and proclaimed that ASEAN is ready to be a partner with the global community in the establishment of sustainability.