PM thanks all sides despite failed Expo 2028 bid

The Prime Minister has expressed gratitude to the Thai citizens for the joint effort in promoting Thailand’s Southern island province of Phuket in its bid for the right to host the Specialised Expo 2028, dubbed “Expo 2028 Phuket Thailand.”

Anucha Buraphachaisri, the Caretaker Government Spokesperson, revealed that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha’s gratitude expression came despite Thailand not winning the bid. The Prime Minister acknowledged the unity and cooperation between governmental departments, the private sector, the public, and local communities.







The Specialised Expo 2027/2028, themed “Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity,” saw various stakeholders come together to present their vision and promote Thailand’s readiness to organize the event. However, Serbia was chosen as the host for the Specialised Expo, to which the Prime Minister expressed his congratulations.







Anucha further indicated that despite not being selected as the host, the level of preparation shown underscores the collaboration across all sectors. This assures that Phuket province remains committed to its long-term development plan with a focus on sustainability across several aspects, including infrastructure, economic development, and the establishment of a comprehensive medical service center. (NNT)















