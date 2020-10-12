Thai PM expresses sadness over train-bus collision killing 20 people

Bangkok, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed his condolences on the fatal collision of a bus and a train in Chachoengsao province and ordered the best assistance.







Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said Oct. 12, Gen Prayut was sorry for the collision between a cargo train and a bus carrying people to merit-making activities and ordered authorities in Chachoengsao to do their best to help injured people and the relatives of dead victims. He also assigned relevant organizations to investigate the accident to plan future preventive measures.

The government spokesman said the prime minister urged transport-related organizations to campaign for road safety as people will be on vacation and have merit-making trips on long holidays.









The bus-train collision happened at a railway crossing in the Khlong Kwaeng Klan railway station in Bang Toey sub-district of Muang district in Chachoengsao province on Sunday morning. At least 20 people were killed and about 30 others were injured in the incident. People on the bus were on their trip to traditionally offer robes to Buddhist monks at a local temple after the Buddhist Lent period. (TNA)





