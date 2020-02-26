PM says Govt expedited measures to stimulate economy

BANGKOK – The Prime Minister clarified, during the censure debate this week, that the government has expedited measures to stimulate the economy quickly and strengthen the foundations of the country.







Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha reiterated that the administration is doing its best to come up with solutions to handle both local and global factors affecting the Thai economy.

He noted that several nations, including Thailand, are facing problems like low agricultural goods prices, the effects of the sino-U.S. trade war and, recently, the COVID-19 outbreak.

General Prayut pointed out that the government has issued various policies to boost the economy, including initiatives to develop the Eastern Economic Corridor and Thailand 4.0-related programs.

Furthermore, he said there are projects to develop the macro economy, increase national competitiveness, implement technology, bolster the industrial sector, lay down infrastructure and provide assistance to low-income earners and SMEs.

