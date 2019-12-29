PM Prayut extends New Year wishes to travelers

BANGKOK – As many people are returning to their home towns ahead of New Year’s Eve, Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has urged travelers to stay alert, take precautions and refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol to help minimise tragic loss of life on the roads and other damage.

The Prime Minister extended his New Year wishes to reporters at Government House, Bangkok. He asked the reporters to continue working attentively and fine-tune their communication skills. He offered them moral support as they are working for the country. He asked them not to jump to conclusions without having all the facts.

“Today, what we want is peace and the stability of the government. If we raise issues and confront each other now, nothing will be solved. I’d just had a meeting on the fiscal 2021 budget. It’s always important. I want everyone to understand it. If there are doubts, just ask and there will be answers. Don’t just criticize or comment without having all the facts. I wish you all happiness. Travel safe and have your wishes fulfilled. Stay strong. If you don’t have a family yet, I hope you’ll have one soon. For those who are not ready, be a good person,” Gen Prayut said.

The Prime Minister also extended his New Year wishes to the many people returning home for the holiday season. He urged them to stay alert, take precautions and refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol. He offered moral support to all officials working during the New Year celebrations. He said there are still many tasks that must be done next year, but things will gradually improve.