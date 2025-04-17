PM Paetongtarn, Malaysian counterpart discuss ASEAN unity and U.S. tariffs

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra welcomed Malaysian Prime Minister and ASEAN Chair Anwar Ibrahim for bilateral talks at Government House during his working visit to Thailand. The two leaders discussed three key issues: cross-border infrastructure, southern peace-building, and a united ASEAN response to U.S. tariffs under Donald Trump’s policy resurgence.

After a 30-minute meeting, PM Paetongtarn revealed the first topic was the construction of the Sungai Kolok bridge, a joint Thai-Malaysian project expected to be completed by 2027.







Secondly, the leaders discussed promoting peace in southern Thailand through economic cooperation. Both agreed to shift the region from conflict to commerce, focusing on halal food production and rubber industry development. Malaysia will continue to play a facilitative role in peace dialogue efforts.

The third and most pressing issue was the global impact of renewed U.S. tariff policies, believed to be influenced by former President Donald Trump. The Thai leader emphasized the need for ASEAN to present a united front and explore coordinated responses. With Malaysia chairing ASEAN this year, she expressed hope for collective strategies.



Paetongtarn confirmed Deputy PM and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira will travel to the U.S. on April 23 for high-level talks, noting Thailand’s negotiation stance is strong and mutually beneficial. She acknowledged that former PM Thaksin Shinawatra had engaged in informal conversations with individuals close to Trump, helping shape a broader understanding of Thai positions. (TNA)

































