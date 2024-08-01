PM meets with U.S. Ambassador to Thailand on border drug suppression

U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Robert F. Godec, along with Roshni Nirody, Director of the Office of Narcotics Control and Law Enforcement Cooperation, and Mark Snyder, Special Assistant from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, met with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to discuss joint efforts against drug smuggling.

Prime Minister Srettha emphasized the urgency of addressing drug-related issues, aligning with the government’s policy to show tangible results within 90 days. The U.S. officials praised Thailand’s proactive role in tackling drug problems in the region and expressed their willingness to share U.S. expertise and resources. This includes financial support, advanced detection tools, and training for Thai personnel.







Both countries committed to ongoing collaboration between Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, with a focus on enhancing border security and preventing drug trafficking. The U.S. also indicated potential collaboration with neighboring countries to further strengthen the regional response to drug issues.

The partnership underscores the shared commitment of Thailand and the United States to combating drug trafficking and ensuring regional security. (NNT)



















































