PM inspects new terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport ahead of September launch

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has conducted a thorough inspection of the new Satellite Airport Terminal 1 (SAT-1) at Suvarnabhumi Airport, ahead of its anticipated soft launch next month. He was accompanied by prominent cabinet members, including Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Interior Minister Gen Anupong Paojinda.

During the visit, Gen Prayut took a ride on the Automated People Mover (APM) train, which conveniently connects the new terminal with the primary passenger terminal.







The premier said his visit aimed to provide an update on the progress of Phase 2 construction within the Suvarnabhumi Airport development plan, concentrating particularly on the upcoming SAT-1 terminal. The terminal, poised for a soft opening in September, is set to significantly enhance the airport’s passenger handling capacity. The facility is projected to accommodate approximately 15 million passengers annually, thereby elevating the airport’s overall capacity to handle a total of 60 million passengers per year.









Gen Prayut further disclosed that the delegation was briefed on the status of the third runway construction, which is already 73% complete. This new runway is slated to be operational by July the following year. With its completion, Suvarnabhumi Airport will be able to manage 94 flights per hour, marking a substantial increase from the current capacity of 68 flights per hour.







According to details provided by Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisulee Traisaranakul, the SAT-1 terminal boasts 28 contact gates, with eight specifically designed to accommodate the spacious Code F aircraft, including the A380 superjumbo jets. An additional 20 gates are designated for Code E aircraft, such as Boeing B747s. The terminal spans four stories and encompasses a substantial total floor area of 216,000 square meters. Traisulee Traisaranakul added that each train within the APM system can accommodate up to 210 passengers, serving some 6,000 passengers per hour. (NNT)

































