PM gearing up for investment drive during ‘78th UN General Assembly’ in New York Sep 18-24

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin is getting ready for an investment drive during his visit to the 78th UN General Assembly in New York from September 18 to 24, 2023.

The prime minister has recently met with Board of Investment (BOI) Secretary-General Narit Therdsteerasukdi to discuss the BoI’s strategy to attract foreign investors in the United States. He emphasized the importance of the discussion, stating that foreign investments often take two to three years to materialize and that his trip is an opportunity to demonstrate Thai investment potential.







The premier stated that the information provided by the BOI will be crucial in accelerating foreign investment in Thailand, and he pledged support for projects that will benefit the country. The central bank’s five-year plan for this year promotes investments in high-tech, green, and smart industries, creativity, and innovation for economic growth.







Since 2018, the BOI has approved 1.8 trillion baht in foreign investment, with electronics, petrochemicals, and autos as top sectors. Currently, six projects worth 29.8 billion baht await BoI approval, and 21 others are evaluated under the Competitiveness Enhancement Act.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador Robert F. Godec recently paid a courtesy call to Srettha congratulating him on his appointment as prime minister. The two sides affirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in all areas, including trade, investment, and climate change, with the prime minister expressing his hope to meet US President Joe Biden at the United Nations meeting in New York. (NNT)













