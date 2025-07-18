PM, Deputy Defense Minister visit wounded rangers in Ubon, vow support and probe into border landmines

UBON RATCHATHANI, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Deputy Defense Minister Gen. Natthapol Nakpanich visited Ubon Ratchathani today to support three paramilitary rangers injured by landmines near the Thai – Cambodian border.

Gen. Natthapol confirmed that the Royal Thai Army would provide financial aid to the injured soldiers. The soldier who lost his leg will receive approximately 50,000 baht in royal morale-boosting funds and 900,000 baht in additional aid. The government is also considering enlisting a relative of the injured soldier into military service.







The soldier with the amputated leg will receive about 15,600 baht monthly, while the two with minor injuries will each receive around 10,000 baht.

Regarding the landmines, Gen. Natthapol stated an investigation is underway, with results expected in two to three days. He stressed that if the landmines are proven to be new, violating the Ottawa Treaty, “we will not hesitate to act.”

He acknowledged the possibility of new landmines, including plastic ones that are hard to detect, and emphasized the need for increased vigilance in patrols. (TNA)



































