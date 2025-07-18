ASEAN nations strengthen digital cooperation, embrace AI for inclusive governance

BANGKOK, Thailand – Southeast Asian nations are set to deepen their digital collaboration following the Forum on Advancing Digital Transformation Through Public Sector Innovation in Southeast Asia, which took place on July 17 in Bangkok.

The event, co-hosted by the Government of the Republic of Korea and the United Nations Asian and Pacific Training Centre for Information and Communication Technology for Development (UN-APCICT), focused on driving digital transformation through public sector innovation.







High-level representatives from ASEAN member states and international organizations came together to discuss national strategies on digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), and human capital development.

Speakers, including H.E. Mr. Park Yong Min, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Thailand, highlighted the pivotal role of digital technology in public service innovation and fostering inclusive growth, emphasizing the need for stronger intra-ASEAN collaboration.



Country presentations showcased efforts to modernize governance, aiming to improve public service delivery, enhance citizen engagement, and build digital infrastructure. Presenters also acknowledged common challenges such as institutional capacity gaps, regional disparities, and cybersecurity risks, stressing the importance of robust policy frameworks and cross-border cooperation.



A panel discussion on “AI-Enabled Public Service Delivery” delved into the role of AI in enhancing governance and citizen engagement, while emphasizing ethical considerations and the value of public-private partnerships. The ASEAN Secretariat also introduced the Guide on AI Governance and Ethics, signaling a commitment to long-term regional collaboration.

The forum proved to be a critical platform for ASEAN countries to exchange strategies and reaffirm their shared commitment to building sustainable and inclusive digital governance models across the region.




































