PM confirms February digital wallet rollout

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin recently revealed that he has already held discussions with cabinet ministers about the general work direction of the new government.

Speaking at a weekly meeting of Pheu Thai Party MPs, Srettha explained that he and his ministers have been gathering input from the public and would issue orders in the capacity of ministers after the Cabinet delivers a presentation of its policies to the National Assembly.







Srettha stated that there was no time for a “honeymoon period” given the immediate challenges the country faces, including natural disasters, drug addiction and socioeconomic issues.

The prime minister, who also serves as minister of finance, confirmed the rollout of a digital wallet policy that will distribute 10,000 baht to each citizen. All relevant agencies have been tasked with expediting this scheme. The rollout is expected to be paid in a single batch, to take place by February 1, 2024. (NNT)













