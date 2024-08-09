PM calls for swift action on chemical spill management in seven areas

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has instructed authorities to urgently develop clear and systematic measures to manage chemical spills in seven areas, aiming to prevent future incidents.

Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke reported that the Ministry of Industry and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment are collaborating to address chemical spill issues in Rayong, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Phetchabun.







The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of clear guidelines and systematic measures to ensure public safety. He proposed that the National Environment Board elevate these areas to pollution control zones to facilitate recovery and support affected communities.

The Ministry of Industry and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment are implementing immediate solutions, including compensation, preventing rainwater from spreading contaminants, proper waste disposal, and environmental rehabilitation.









They are also drafting measures to propose the designation of pollution control zones for areas affected by illegal waste dumping, in line with the 1992 Environmental Quality Promotion Act.

Additionally, the ministries, local governments, and industry partners are launching the “Unified Industry Initiative” to provide immediate relief to affected residents. This includes distributing survival kits and face masks, offering health check-ups, supporting waste management experts, and providing machinery and personnel for area rehabilitation.

Prime Minister Srettha stressed the importance of addressing the distress of affected communities and ensuring strict, clear, and comprehensive preventive measures to avoid future incidents. (NNT)





































