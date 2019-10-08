PM asks all to quit drinking for this End of Buddhist Lent

The Prime Minister has participated in a promotional activity for an alcohol-free End of Buddhist Lent and Kathin festival, urging all to refrain from temptations for the good of their health and family life.

Prior to the Cabinet’s meeting, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha participated in a promotional activity for the Ministry of Culture’s End of Buddhist Lent festivities, in which he observed a demonstration of Rup Bua lotus throwing, the tak baht thevo alms giving ceremony, the chak phra ceremony, tod pha pa ceremony, long boat race, candle boat sailing, and cultural performances.

He then observed an exhibition promoting the true traditions of the Kathin festival free of alcohol, held by the Ministry of Public Health and its partners, to promote the subsequent Kathin festival after Buddhist Lent as an alcohol-free occasion, by raising awareness among the general public that alcohol consumption should not be included in the noble traditions of Buddhism, as alcohol harms the health, life, and property.

The Prime Minister listened to letters from students who have successfully convinced their fathers to quit drinking. He then asked all people to refrain from drinking and other vices as a homage to His Majesty the King and for their health, especially on every religious and other important days. He also delivered merit making money for the Kathin festival.

The Prime Minister also joined in the promotional activity for the Digital Thailand Big Bang 2019 event held in keeping with the ASEAN Connectivity theme, presenting robots as friends in the future. The event will take place on 28th-31st October 2019 at BITEC Bang Na exhibition center in Bangkok.