PM Anutin stresses unity, vows to deliver on four-month roadmap ahead of election

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has responded to reports that the Pheu Thai Party is preparing a team of MPs to debate the government’s policy statement in Parliament, saying scrutiny is a normal part of parliamentary duty. He affirmed that his administration is ready to provide clarification but stressed it will not be drawn into confrontation.

Addressing criticism that his Cabinet is linked to political factions, Anutin dismissed the claim and pointed out that previous governments also had their own networks. He said his administration is taking a different approach and should be seen as moving away from old political practices.



On Pheu Thai’s decision to act as an independent opposition, Anutin voiced no concern. He underlined that the government has only four months to complete its urgent work before Parliament is dissolved, as promised, and called on all sides to maintain unity while the country faces sensitive issues with its neighbors.

Responding to suggestions that the opposition will debate the administration of state affairs, Anutin noted that the government has not yet begun its work and argued that revisiting past conflicts would only hold the country back.



Reaffirming his pledge, the Prime Minister said his Cabinet will complete its tasks within the four-month roadmap before calling a general election next year. He assured the public that the government will keep to this timeline and return the decision on leadership to the people. (NNT)



































