PM and Swiss President agree on finalizing Thailand – EFTA FTA within this year

At the Congress Centre, Davos, the Swiss Confederation, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin met with President Viola Amherd of Switzerland during his attendance at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2024 (Davos 2024).







The Prime Minister expressed pleasure and honor to meet with the Swiss President to discuss about the FTA between Thailand and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), for which the negotiation is underway and is expected to be finalized within this year. He also thanked Switzerland for joining Thailand in authorizing the Bangkok E-Bus Program that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution in Bangkok.







Thailand and EFTA, which comprises Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, have resumed the FTA negotiation. The FTA will cover terms and conditions for trade and commerce between the two parties in all dimensions in a bid to promote economic expansion and employment in Thailand and the EFTA member countries. (PRD)































