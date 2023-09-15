Pita resigns as MFP leader paving way to fulfill role of opposition leader

Pita Limjaroenrat has announced his resignation as the leader of the Move Forward Party, paving the way for the party’s member of parliament to replace him and to fulfill the role of the opposition leader in the Parliament. The Constitutional Court has suspended Pita as an MP since July 19 pending a ruling on media shareholding case.

In his statement, Pita said the constitution stipulates that the opposition leader must be an MP who is leader of the opposition party, holding the highest number of seats. Currently, he has been suspended from performing his duties as an MP, so he is unable to carry out the role of the opposition leader in the near future.







He had discussions with the party’s executive committee and MPs, recognizing the significance of the opposition leader role within the parliamentary system. This role should be responsibly held by the main opposition party’s leader in Parliament, which is currently the Move Forward Party.

The opposition leader is expected to act as the captain steering the direction of the opposition in Parliament, overseeing the balance of power within the government and effectively pushing for implementation of policies that deviate from the government’s agenda.







Therefore, he has decided to step down from his position as the MFP leader at this time, allowing the party to choose an MP who can fulfill the role of the opposition leader in Parliament in his place.

Pita affirms to everyone that regardless of his status, he has not disappeared and will continue to work alongside the MFP and the people with the utmost dedication and ability to drive the collaborative efforts for the changes they aspire to achieve together. (TNA)













