Phuket seals off Patong to contain the spread of coronavirus

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to provide further updates on the additional measures to combat the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) by Phuket province, in addition to our previous report on Summary of Phuket’s measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.







Phuket province has ordered a lockdown of all areas within Patong Sub-district in Kathu District, deemed high risks for the spread of the COVID-19. Effective from, 5 April, 2020, until further notice, the order includes:

– People and vehicles are banned from entering or leaving the areas of Patong Sub-district, with the exception of vehicles transporting consumer goods, cooking gas, fuel, medical supplies and equipment; rescue vehicles; ambulances, medical emergency vehicles; state vehicles; logistics vehicles for post and newspapers – all of whom must strictly comply with the orders of the local communicable disease control officers.

– Three checkpoints to strictly enforce the order No. 1 are: Si Ko Checkpoint on Phra Baramee Road; Simon Cabaret Checkpoint on Siriraj Road, and Ban Kalim Checkpoint on Kamala-Patong Road.

– The local communicable disease officers are instructed to carry out the screening in accordance with the law.







– Measures to prevent and control the spread of the COVID-19:

Phuket Provincial Public Health Division to collaborate with Kathu District and Patong Municipality on health screening of all residents within the areas of Patong Sub-district. Any resident deemed at risk will be isolated and transferred to a designated hospital for quarantine or treatment.

Patong Municipality to conduct a blanket disinfection of all public areas, streets, residences, and shops.

Following the previous order on the temporary closure of hotels and similar establishments, operators are to ensure no mobilization of staff or employees, or to notify authorities if any staff or employees wish to return to their home. All must be done within 7 April, 2020.

– Seeking the collaboration of all residents in the areas of Patong Sub-district not to leave their residence.







TAT is constantly providing updates on the tourism-related COVID-19 situation in Thailand at the TAT Newsroom (https://www.tatnews.org/). For additional information and assistance relating to Thailand’s tourism, contact the TAT Contact Centre 1672 or Tourist Police 1155.

For constant updates of Thailand’s COVID-19 control measures for travelers, please visit https://ddc.moph.go.th/viralpneumonia/eng/index.php.

This press release is published on 05 April, 2020, at 09.00 Hrs. All information is accurate at the current time but can be changed depending on the situation. The TAT Newsroom will not be updating this press release but will issue new updates as soon as further information becomes available.





