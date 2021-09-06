Phuket ‘sandbox’ tourism program generates 3.8 billion baht, creates over 5,000 full-time jobs

Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry has revealed that the Phuket ‘sandbox’ tourism program generated economic circulation of THB3.81 billion.

Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said over 26,400 foreign travellers had visited Phuket under the scheme between July 1st and August 31st this year. Most foreign travelers visiting Phuket were from the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, Germany and France.







He said the scheme has generated THB1.63 billion in revenues, including THB565 million in accommodation, THB376 million in tourism products and services, THB350 million in food and beverages, THB229 million in healthcare services and THB114 million in other expenses. The program also helped create 5,352 full-time jobs.

Under the 'sandbox' program, since July 1st vaccinated tourists have been allowed to visit Phuket without quarantine. Visitors are required to stay in Phuket for at least 14 days, after which they can travel to other parts of the country. (NNT)


























