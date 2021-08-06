Phuket Governor and police vow to arrest murderer of Swiss tourist

Phuket governor Narong Woonciew expressed his condolences on the death of Swiss woman Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf, head of diplomatic protocol of Germany, who visited Phuket under the Phuket Sandbox Model project.

The governor assured that concerned officials would speed up investigation into the murder to guarantee justice.







Meanwhile, Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk, commissioner of the Royal Thai Police Office, visited Phuket to follow up the case in which the 57-year-old Swiss tourist was found dead at Ton Ao Yon waterfall. He said police found many pieces of evidence at the scene and would take times for forensic analysis.



The national police chief stood firm that police would arrest a culprit. The prime minister ordered police to handle the case effectively to restore confidence among tourists, Pol Gen Suwat said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai made a phone call to the Swiss ambassador to Thailand to extend his condolences on the death towards the woman’s family. The Foreign Ministry promised to give updates on the case to the Swiss embassy in Thailand. (TNA)























