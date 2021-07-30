Phuket given two weeks to stop new COVIC-19 cases or ‘sandbox’ scheme will be halted

The Phuket authorities have ordered that the entire island be sealed off, with travelers from other provinces not allowed to enter Phuket, starting on August 3rd. (initially until 16th)

Governor Narong Woonsiew issued an order outlining the stiffer travel restrictions on Phuket. People from outside the province are prohibited from travelling to Phuket, with the exception of those transporting essential goods, students and emergency medical services. Those who are exempt are still required to be fully vaccinated and have proof of such to show at the entry checkpoint.







Meanwhile, Department of Disease Control (DDC) Director-General Dr. Kajornsak Kaewjaras said the department will monitor the COVID-19 situation on Phuket for another two weeks, to decide whether to keep the Phuket ‘sandbox’ scheme running.

He said Phuket has done a good job in controlling COVID-19 transmission as, of the 12,395 foreigners visiting the island province, 30 infected people have been identified and quarantined. Local tourism-related businesses have also complied with containment measures.























