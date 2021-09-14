Phuket Gems Fest to stimulate tourism in high season

The commerce minister announced the Phuket Gems Fest will be organized in Phuket late this year to attract well-to-do visitors and stimulate tourism in the “Andaman Sandbox”.

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said during the press conference on Monday that the Commerce Ministry together with the Board of Trade of Thailand, the Federation of Thai Industries and authorities of Phuket, Phangnga and Krabi provinces would organize the festival at Royal Phuket City Hotel in Muang district of Phuket to attract foreign visitors with high income.







The festival will comprise 4 main parts including online business matching sessions for trade in gems and jewelry from Nov 30 to Dec 3.

The second part will be the Phuket Gems Fest set at Central Festival Phuket shopping center on Dec 8-12. The third part is an invitation for local and foreign famous influencers to organize live-streaming sessions to sell Thai gems and jewelry. The program will be a part of the Phuket Gems Fest.



The fourth part will be an invitation for well-to-do tourists and importers to stay in Phuket for at least 7 days and visit local pearl farms. (TNA)

































