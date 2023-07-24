Pheu Thai has not invited Palang Pracharath to join coalition

Pheu Thai Party discussed a way out for a formation of a new government with Palang Pracharath Party without making any deal to invite the PPRP to join a coalition, said Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew.

Both parties cancelled the plan to hold a joint press conference after the talks at the Pheu Thai headquarters on Sunday as activists from the monarchy reform group, called Thalu Wang showed up at the Pheu Thai Party to express their opposition against any attempt to add the military-backed PPRP into the prospective coalition. After the disruption, the two parties separately held a press briefing at their party offices.







Cholnan said PPRP representatives came for talks as Pheu Thai, now taking the lead in the mission to form a government is discussing with other parties outside the eight-party coalition bloc to find a solution to the government formation crisis ahead of the upcoming prime ministerial vote on July 27.

After Sunday’s talks, PPRP confirmed its stance against any plan to amend the Section 112 of the Criminal Code or the royal defamation law and could not work with any party that they see as incompatible with their ideology.







Pheu Thai will discuss with the Senate today (July 24) and will hold talks with eight-party coaltion alliance in the meeting on July 25 before holding a press conference on the direction towards the formation of a government.

When asked about the incident where a group of protesters threw power at the party after the meeting with PPRP representatives, he said that the party respected the people’s freedom of expression within the legal framework and did not want to press charges against them. However, he apologized for the guests and was concerned about their safety and the safety of the media attending the event.

Protesters threw power at PPRP representatives including PPRP MP Capt Thamanat Prompow when they left the meeting room and was about to hold a joint press conference, leading to the cancellation of the event. (TNA)

















