Phang Nga village in south Thailand gets community-based tourism award

Officials from the Ministry of Culture recently visited Ban Sam Chong Nuea Community in Phang Nga province, which has been selected as a model site for community-based tourism. The officials said they hoped the tourism model would help stimulate the local economy through its cultural values.







Villagers of Ban Sam Chong Nuea Community in Phang Nga welcomed the ministry’s permanent secretary, Yupha Taweewattanakitborvon, along with other visiting officials, on their inspection trip to the award-winning village.

Ban Sam Chong Nuea Community was selected as one of 10 model communities for community-based tourism from 228 nominees nationwide.



On this occasion, the permanent secretary congratulated the villagers, saying their village will later serve as a learning center for other communities seeking to adopt similar approaches. Ban Sam Chong Nuea Community is filled with colorful houses and fisherfolk traditions. It is also home to a large mangrove forest and abundant natural resources. Additionally, visitors staying overnight can conveniently connect to other tourist attractions.







Tassanee Pholchaniko, deputy director-general of the Public Relations Department (PRD), said the PRD will be promoting stories from these 10 selected communities across its media outlets.(NNT)



























