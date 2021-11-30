Pfizer now working on vaccine for Omicron variant

According to CNBC, Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla said Pfizer has already started working on a new Covid-19 vaccine specifically made to target the Omicron variant in case the existing vaccines are not effective against the strain.

He stressed that the current vaccines are effective against the coronavirus but may be less effective when it comes to the Omicron strain.







Meanwhile, pharmaceutical global leaders like Johnson & Johnson and Moderna also announced that they are working on vaccines to deal with Omicron.

On Monday, the World Health Organization warned the new Omicron variant poses a "very high" risk globally.



Alber Bourla added the current vaccine is very effective against Delta and he was also confident that the recently unveiled antiviral pill made by Pfizer would be effective against Omicron by cutting the hospitalization rate and fatality rate by almost 90 percent. (NNT)




























