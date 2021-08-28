Passengers from Schengen countries barred from boarding US-bound flights

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has warned Thai citizens without permanent residency in the US to avoid travelling to the country via the Schengen Area, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Ministry spokesman Thanee Saengrat said the US government has put in place COVID-19 restrictions for people travelling to the US from the Schengen Area. It has suspended travel to the US by foreign nationals who were physically present in any Schengen Area country in the 14 days preceding entry or attempted entry into the US.







According to Mr. Thanee, Thai citizens should avoid travelling to the US via Schengen Area countries, unless they have permanent residency or are members of US families, as airlines may not allow them to board their flights.

Those with unavoidable trips are strongly urged to contact the US embassy in Thailand for advice before they travel. (NNT)



























