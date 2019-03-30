Parties hold meetings over future direction after unofficial tally

Bangkok – Political parties have convened meetings to discuss their next step, after the Election Commission (EC) released unofficial election results.

The Democrat Party convened a meeting to discuss appointing a new party leader as well as their direction after the EC announced its unofficial results with 100% of the votes counted. Alongkorn Ponlaboot advocated a popular vote of party members to choose the next leader. He also disclosed that the party currently has no plans to form a coalition with other parties.

The Palang Pracharath Party convened an executive meeting attended by Uttama Savanayana, Suwit Maesincee, Sontirat Sontijirawong, and Kobsak Pootrakool. They deliberated the party’s strategy, direction, and policy platform.

Executives of the Pheu Thai Party met to discuss the situation, while calling for further clarity from the EC regarding the unofficial results, as well as reported irregularities surrounding ballots. The party called for greater transparency in the EC’s work, including the release of raw data from the election.

The Pheu Thai and Future Forward parties have also filed complaints with the election regulator alleging vote buying in the constituent districts of Bang Kapi – Wang Thonglang and Ratchathewi – Chatuchak. They called for a recount of the votes as well as repeat elections. A Pheu Thai MP candidate for Samut Prakan filed similar allegations of electoral irregularities, asking for a recount and by-elections.