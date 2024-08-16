Paetongtarn Shinawatra elected as Thailand’s new Prime Minister

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, 37 was elected as Thailand’s 31st Prime Minister on Friday, securing majority support from the House of Representatives. She becomes the country’s youngest and second female leader.

The House of Representatives approved Ms. Paetongtarn with 319 votes in favor, 145 against, 27 abstentions, and 2 members not voting.







Paetongtarn, daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, brings a a mix of political background and business experience to the role. She holds degrees from Chulalongkorn University and the UK’s Surrey University, and has been CEO of Rende Development, overseeing hotel and golf course businesses.

Her ascension follows the Constitutional Court’s ruling on Wednesday that ousted her predecessor, Srettha Thavisin, for breaching ethics rules in a Cabinet appointment.







The new Pheu Thai-led government faces immediate challenges, including economic recovery and the fate of the contentious Digital Wallet project. Coalition dynamics are expected to remain largely stable, with minor adjustments possible in Cabinet formations.

Paetongtarn’s previous roles in the Srettha government include leadership in national soft power and mental health committees. (TNA)





































