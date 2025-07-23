Over 600,000 counterfeit electrical products seized in Bangkok raid on unsafe imports

BANGKOK, Thailand – More than 600,000 counterfeit electrical products have been seized in Bangkok’s Bang Khun Thian district, following a coordinated crackdown led by the Ministry of Industry in response to reports of widespread distribution of non-certified goods. The raid was carried out at a warehouse operated by DS Tools Co., Ltd., a company found to be importing and selling uncertified electrical items under its Rhino and SWORDFISH brands.

The operation, directed by Thitipas Chotidetchaichanan of the Ministry’s “Sudsoi” Inspection Team and the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI), uncovered 602,340 power strips, extension cords, and switches lacking the required TISI certification. Authorities also seized 2,460 showerheads and faucets with falsified or incorrect standard markings. The total value of the confiscated goods was estimated at nearly 2.6 million baht.







DS Tools was identified not only as the importer but also as the brand owner. Investigators determined that the company had contracted with factories in China to manufacture the products, which were then distributed through retail and wholesale networks nationwide. While benefiting from tariff reductions under the ASEAN-China Free Trade Agreement, the company violated Thai industrial safety laws by selling non-compliant goods, including power strips that pose serious fire risks.

Legal action has been initiated for multiple offenses, including the importation of uncertified products, the fraudulent use of certification marks, and the violation of product safety laws. These infractions carry both criminal and financial penalties. All seized items have been impounded and removed from circulation.



The Ministry of Industry, led by Minister Akanat Promphan, is preparing to notify the Customs Department to strengthen oversight of similar imports and tighten inspections on incoming electrical goods. The Sudsoi team has confirmed that it will continue to pursue enforcement measures to protect public safety and prevent substandard products from reaching Thai consumers. (NNT)













































