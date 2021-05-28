Over 1 million registered online for vaccination in Bangkok on first day

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reports that the first day of COVID-19 vaccination reservations on Thursday, through the “Thai Ruam Jai Safe Bangkok” system, drew more than 1 million applications.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the registration for Thai citizens in Bangkok, aged between 18 and 59, via website, the Paotang mobile application and in-person at major supermarket chains, went smoothly.







Those who register through the Thai Ruam Jai system can receive vaccine shots at 25 non-hospital vaccination centers, such as the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, The Street Ratchada, Central Lad Phrao and at the SCG Headquarters vaccination center.

Meanwhile, the Public Health Ministry and the BMA have coordinated with mobile phone operators to set up platforms for Bangkok residents to register for their vaccination from yesterday (Thursday).





AIS users can register via the www.ais.th website or via the “my AIS” mobile app. Dtac customers can book their jab via www.dtac.co.th, the Dtac mobile app and True users can register via https://vaccine.trueid.net/. Vaccinations will be provided at the Bang Sue Grand Station from June 7th. (NNT)























